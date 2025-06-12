Delhi on heatwave RED ALERT as mercury soars 5 degrees above normal, relief likely after THIS date — IMD's forecast here

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are on heatwave ‘red alert' today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against severe heat amid soaring mercury. Heatwave conditions are likely over northwest India including western Himalayan region till June 13th, IMD said. This implies that the residents of these states will get relief from scorching heat from June 14.

Besides this an orange alert for heatwave conditions is in place for Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Karnataka and parts of coastal Maharashtra are on red alert for heavy rains.

Delhi weather today Amid soaring heat index and red alert in Delhi for heatwave, the regional Meteorological Centre predicted partly cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorm, lightening and gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above temperature normal of 39.9 degrees Celsius.

A day before, the heat index shot up as high as 45.5 degrees Celsius, marking the fifth consecutive time this month that temperatures crossed the 40-degree mark.

Highest Maximum Temperature touched 48 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Ganganagar on Wednesday.

In a post on X, IMD stated, "Gradual respite in Heat Wave conditions over Northwest India likely from 14th June. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest & Central India in the coming 2-3 days. A gradual dip in mercury around 2-4°C is expected in the next few days after rains.

IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar cited lack of thunderstorm activity over the past few days as the reason for temperatures soaring above 45°C in the region. This weather condition is combined with other favourable meteorological conditions—such as the formation of anti-cyclonic circulation over Northwest India.

IMD in its latest press release stated, “Hot & humid weather is likely to prevail over Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya on 12th….Warm night conditions very likely in isolated pockets over…. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh on 12th June."

The weather agency further noted, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana during 12th-15th June with very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 12th-17th; Kerala & Mahe on 12th & 13th, Karnataka” until June 17.

