Delhi on yellow alert for heatwaves today, relief likely on June 21; check IMD’s weather forecast here

Delhi heatwave: Today's maximum and minimum temperatures will likely hover around 43 and 34 degrees Celsius. Check the full weather report here.

Fareha Naaz
First Published06:59 AM IST
Delhi heatwave: The extended weather forecast of IMD further suggests yellow alert from June 23 to June 24.
Delhi heatwave: The extended weather forecast of IMD further suggests yellow alert from June 23 to June 24.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwaves on June 19 and June 20. The IMD said the maximum and minimum temperatures during the day will hover around 43 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively. 

The departure from normal temperature during this period is significant as the maximum temperature is 4 notches above normal while the minimum is 6.5 notches above.

The IMD has also withdrawn the heatwave warning for June 21 and June 22, forecasting a "partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) occasionally gusty during the day." 

IMD also forecasts a partly cloudy sky on June 19 accompanied by dust storms, thunderstorms, lightning, and very light rain. In addition to these weather conditions, gusty winds with speeds of 40/50 km per hour are expected to prevail during the day.

 

The IMD also issued an extended weather forecast with a yellow alert from June 23 to June 24. The alert hinted at a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm, including lightning and very light rain, accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph).

The weather bulletin dated June 18 said, “Minor Traffic disruption on roads. Increased chance of vehicle accidents. Disruption of Electricity. Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds,” in terms of the impact expected. IMD suggested the following activity during the day considering the weather conditions:

  • Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
  • Stay away from power lines or electrical wires.
  • Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.
  • Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.
  • Do not lie on concrete floors, or lean against concrete walls.
  • Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.

Furthermore, IMD predicted warm night to severe warm night conditions today in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi belt.

