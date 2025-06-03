Delhi on YELLOW alert! Mercury drops 5 degrees below normal as national capital braces for thunderstorm, more rains

Delhi weather today: A yellow alert was sounded for the national capital on Tuesday with possibility of rain and thunderstorm, the Regional Meteorological Centre said. The maximum and minimum temperatures have dropped significantly, by almost 5 degrees below the normal range.

Daytime temperature drops 5 degrees below normal The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Light/moderate rainfall at many/some places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over Delhi on June 3. " Daytime temperatures are set to reach as high as 35-37 degrees Celsius and as low as 24-26 degrees Celsius today.

IMD's report indicated that the month of May was unusually cooler this year. Since 1901, average daytime temperatures were registered to be the seventh lowest for this month. Moreover, the previous month recorded lowest temperatures in the last four years.

Also Read | Monsoon rain to slow down after swift start

The weather agency further noted possibility of thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph in Delhi and nearby regions on June 3.

With pleasant weather conditions Delhi residents breathed better as the air quality improved to 138 from 166, recorded at the same time at 8:00 AM a day earlier. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels between 101 and 200 are categorised as moderate. From June 4 onwards, weather conditions are forecasted to improve as no IMD alert in place for Delhi-NCR.

Light rain in next 2 hours Delhi Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning, forecasting downpour in NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan. The post on X states, “Light rainfall (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at NCR ( Manesar) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.”