Delhiites to pay 'zero electricity bills' if...: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces new Solar Policy 2024

The Delhi government released a new solar policy, Solar Policy 2024. While announcing the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people will get zero electricity bills if…

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting over Lok Sabha elections, in Jind on Sunday. (ANI)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting over Lok Sabha elections, in Jind on Sunday. (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, "...those who install solar panels on their rooftop will get zero electricity bills, no matter how many units of electricity they consume." He said this while introducing the Delhi government's new solar policy.

"The Delhi government has released a new solar policy, Solar Policy 2024.... You all know that the we provide electricity for free up to 200 units in Delhi, half up to 400 units and above that, the full bill is charged," Kejriwal said.

But now, "Those who will install rooftop solar panels at home will get zero electricity bills under the Delhi's Solar Policy 2024. Moreover, those who will install the solar panel can get an additional income of 700-900 every month...," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

The Delhi government has introduced the solar policy in 2016, which was called the Solar Policy 2016. “It was said to be the most progressing soalr policy…" Kerjiwal said.

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 04:40 PM IST
