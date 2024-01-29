Delhiites to pay 'zero electricity bills' if...: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces new Solar Policy 2024
The Delhi government released a new solar policy, Solar Policy 2024. While announcing the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people will get zero electricity bills if…
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, "...those who install solar panels on their rooftop will get zero electricity bills, no matter how many units of electricity they consume." He said this while introducing the Delhi government's new solar policy.
The Delhi government has introduced the solar policy in 2016, which was called the Solar Policy 2016. “It was said to be the most progressing soalr policy…" Kerjiwal said.
