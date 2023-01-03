Delhi Police access new CCTV footage, says deceased woman not alone

A 20-year-old girl was killed when her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres in the national capital on Sunday. The Delhi Police has now found another CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on 1 January.

