Delhi Police access new CCTV footage, says deceased woman not alone

A 20-year-old girl was killed when her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres in the national capital on Sunday. The Delhi Police has now found another CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on 1 January.
A 20-year-old girl was killed when her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres in the national capital on Sunday. The Delhi Police has now found another CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on 1 January.
During a press conference on the Kanjhawala accident case, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda said the 20-year-old woman, who was killed in an accident was not alone at the time of the incident.
During a press conference on the Kanjhawala accident case, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda said the 20-year-old woman, who was killed in an accident was not alone at the time of the incident.
The Special Commissioner while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident.
The Special Commissioner while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident.
He further said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded.
He further said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded.
"She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," said the Special CP.
"She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," said the Special CP.
A 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads. All five accused were sent to a three days police custody on Monday. They have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections.
A 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads. All five accused were sent to a three days police custody on Monday. They have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections.
CCTV footage accessed by ANI shows both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with Anjali on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding. The other woman, who was traced out by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased Anjali.
CCTV footage accessed by ANI shows both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with Anjali on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding. The other woman, who was traced out by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased Anjali.
In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Anjali could be seen wearing a pink coloured jacket while Nidhi could be spotted in a Red Jacket.
In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Anjali could be seen wearing a pink coloured jacket while Nidhi could be spotted in a Red Jacket.
According to the police, during investigations, Nidhi revealed that after covering a distance, Anjali told her that she will ride the scooty following which Nidhi sat on the pillion seat.
According to the police, during investigations, Nidhi revealed that after covering a distance, Anjali told her that she will ride the scooty following which Nidhi sat on the pillion seat.
She also told police she received minor injuries in the accident but Anjali's leg got stuck in the car, and she was dragged along under the car.
She also told police she received minor injuries in the accident but Anjali's leg got stuck in the car, and she was dragged along under the car.
The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources told news agency PTI on Tuesday.
The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources told news agency PTI on Tuesday.
“There were no injury marks on victim's private parts. This indicates there was no sexual assault," sources told PTI. The medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday conducted the postmortem.
“There were no injury marks on victim's private parts. This indicates there was no sexual assault," sources told PTI. The medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday conducted the postmortem.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter by IPS Officer Shalini Singh who is currently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter by IPS Officer Shalini Singh who is currently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
A delegation of AAP MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday and demanded the strictest punishment for those involved in the Kanjhawala accident. They also sought the dismissal of the district Deputy Commissioner of Police for allegedly shielding the accused.
A delegation of AAP MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday and demanded the strictest punishment for those involved in the Kanjhawala accident. They also sought the dismissal of the district Deputy Commissioner of Police for allegedly shielding the accused.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.