Delhi Police on alert in 'communally sensitive' areas ahead of Lok Sabha polls, prepares list of miscreants
Delhi Police has been advised to take preventive steps to avoid communal incidents. The advisory mentions that some miscreants might try to forcibly enter religious places
Delhi Police’s special branch has issued an advisory to all police stations to remain vigilant and monitor those involved in the 2020 Delhi riots and those involved in major protests such as the anti-CAA/NRC stir.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message