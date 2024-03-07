Delhi Police bars Ashneer Grover, wife from travelling abroad as guest speakers
Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director of BharatPe, has been denied permission to travel to the UK later this month with his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover. The Delhi police rejected their request to travel abroad as guest speakers at the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Warwick, citing an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct, reported The Indian Express.