Delhi Police busts ISI sleeper cell network in covert operation; 2 arrested, chargesheet filed

The Delhi Police, in coordination with central agencies, arrested two alleged ISI agents during a covert operation conducted between January and March 2025. The suspects are currently lodged in Tihar Jail, and a chargesheet has been filed against them, officials said.

Know about Ansarul Mian Ansari, whom Delhi Police arrested Of the two ISI agents, one has been identified as Ansarul Mian Ansari, a Nepali national. According to an ANI report, several classified documents related to the armed forces were recovered from his possession.

Ansari was caught at a hotel in Delhi while attempting to travel to Pakistan. He had come to Delhi at the request of the ISI, which had instructed him to create a CD containing confidential documents and send it to Pakistan. Following his interrogation, another individual was arrested in Ranchi, ANI reported, citing its sources.

Ansari revealed that he used to drive a cab in Qatar, where he met an ISI handler. He was then taken to Pakistan, where senior ISI officials trained him for several days before sending him to Delhi via Nepal.

NIA arrests two linked to an ISIS sleeper cell network This development comes just days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended two fugitives at Mumbai airport, allegedly linked to an ISIS sleeper cell network. The duo, wanted in connection with a 2023 case involving the fabrication and testing of IEDs in Pune, were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration at Terminal 2 of Mumbai International Airport upon their return from Jakarta.

The accused, identified as Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala, and Talha Khan, had been evading authorities for over two years. Both had non-bailable warrants issued against them by a special NIA court in Mumbai.

According to PTI, the central probing agency had also announced a cash reward of ₹3 lakh each for information about them.

Their case involved a criminal conspiracy carried out by the duo in collaboration with eight other members of the ISIS sleeper cell in Pune, who have already been arrested and are currently in judicial custody. According to the official statement, Shaikh and Khan had plotted to carry out terrorist activities with the intent to disrupt India's peace and communal harmony, as part of a larger effort to wage war against the Government of India and advance the ISIS agenda.