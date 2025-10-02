Delhi Police foil plot to kill Munawar Faruqui | 2 Goldy Brar gangsters arrested after gunfight

Delhi Police said on Thursday they arrested two men linked to the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar–Virender Charan gang, who were allegedly tasked with assassinating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Police apprehended the suspects, identified as Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani, both in Haryana, after an exchange of gunfire on Jaitpur–Kalindi Kunj Road in the early hours of the morning.

Who were the suspects and what was their mission? Investigators revealed that the duo had been acting on instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who works closely with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan. Their mission, police allege, was to eliminate Munawar Faruqui.

“Both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill Faruqui,” police told reporters.

According to police officials, Rahul and Sahil had conducted reconnaissance operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track the comedian’s movements.

How were they caught? Acting on intelligence that the shooters were moving through the New Friends Colony area, police set up a trap on the Kalindi Kunj–Pushta Road. Around 3 AM, officers spotted a suspicious motorcycle.

“When police asked the riders to stop, the gangsters opened fire, triggering retaliation from the police,” said an officer.

During the encounter, Rahul sustained a gunshot wound. He was later identified as a wanted suspect in connection with a triple murder in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, while Sahil was arrested at the scene. Firearms and the motorcycle were seized.

Why is Munawar Faruqui being targeted? Munawar Faruqui, who won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and is a comedian with over 14.2 million Instagram followers, has long been on the radar of organised crime networks.

In 2024, Delhi Police intelligence revealed threats to his life during a separate shooting investigation, prompting authorities to rush him back to Mumbai for safety.

Munawar Faruqui is also believed to be on the hit list of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police sources confirmed.

Is the attack on Munawar Faruqui part of a larger trend? Yes. Officials said the Goldy Brar gang has increasingly targeted celebrities in recent months.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a man identified as Dilip Choudhary for allegedly threatening comedian and actor Kapil Sharma while claiming ties to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.

On 12 September, two shooters opened fire outside actor Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly. The Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang later claimed responsibility for that attack as well.

