Delhi Police inspector dies after being struck by truck on Rohtak Road. Details here
In a tragic incident in Delhi on Sunday morning, Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police, who was presently assigned to the Security Unit, lost his life in a dreadful accident on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station. 

His car had come to a stop due to a mechanical issue, and while he was standing outside the vehicle, a truck collided with it from behind. The impact of the truck hitting the stationary car resulted in the inspector's demise.

Also read: Video of couple romancing on bike goes viral, Delhi Traffic Police reacts

The truck driver responsible for the collision fled the scene, leaving the truck behind, According to Delhi Police. Delhi Police reported that legal action is being taken and efforts to track down the driver involved in the accident are underway. 

In another tragic road accident that occurred on the morning of July 29 in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in which at least 6 people died and 21 were injured when two luxury travel buses collided on National Highway-6. 

District Collector HP Tummod reported that six passengers were found dead at the scene, and the injured individuals were rushed to a hospital for treatment. One of the injured passengers succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. "The two buses collided on the National Highway-6 in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district today. Five of the passengers had died on the spot, while one of the passengers died in the hospital during treatment. The other injured passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital," the District Collector said.

Also read: Delhi Police access new CCTV footage, says deceased woman not alone

The collision took place on a railway bridge on NH6 in Malkapur town in the district. One of the buses was carrying pilgrims from the Amarnath Yatra to Hingoli, while the other was en route from Nagpur to Nashik.

The 21 injured individuals w admitted to the district government hospital in Buldhana for medical care and attention. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
