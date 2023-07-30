Delhi Police inspector dies after being struck by truck on Rohtak Road. Details here1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Delhi Police inspector killed in tragic accident after his car was struck by a truck on Rohtak Road.
In a tragic incident in Delhi on Sunday morning, Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police, who was presently assigned to the Security Unit, lost his life in a dreadful accident on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station.
