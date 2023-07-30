District Collector HP Tummod reported that six passengers were found dead at the scene, and the injured individuals were rushed to a hospital for treatment. One of the injured passengers succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. "The two buses collided on the National Highway-6 in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district today. Five of the passengers had died on the spot, while one of the passengers died in the hospital during treatment. The other injured passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital," the District Collector said.

