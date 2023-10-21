Delhi traffic police recommends use of public transportation to visit Ramlila venues due to lack of parking space.

Delhi traffic police issued a road advisory on October 20 ahead of Dussehra festival. Ramlilas are expected to draw in an ever-increasing number of devoted attendees in view of the approaching festival.

Delhi is holding three grand Ramlilas organised by the Luv Kush Ram Leela Committee, Dharmik Ram Leela Committee and Nav Dharmik Ram Leela Committee. These festivities have been taking place at Madhav Das Park and 15th August Park in front of the Red Fort since October 15 and will continue till October 25, commencing at 6:00 pm daily.

Traffic diversion points Traffic approaching N.S. Marg from Daryaganj will be diverted towards Nishad Raj Marg in the event of growing traffic congestion on N.S. Marg. If there's traffic congestion on N.S. Marg, traffic heading toward Red Fort from Chatta Rall will be redirected to Salimgarh bypass and M.G.M. (Ring Road). Commercial vehicles and bus diversions will be planned according to the traffic situation in front of Red Fort. Also read: Delhi AQI: NCR region records poor air quality at various stations; Check here How to reach the Ramlila Delhi traffic police urged all devotees and visitors to use metro services for their journey to the Ramlila venues. The nearest metro stations are Red Fort and Jama Masjid on the Violet Line as well as Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazaar on the Yellow Line.

Also read: US, UK taking Canada's allegations against India 'seriously’ amid diplomatic dispute: 'Resolving differences requires…' General recommendations Delhi traffic police recommended public to make use of public transportation facilities such as the Delhi Metro, DTC Buses, TSRS and taxis to visit Ramlila venues.

Due to limited parking space and the anticipation of significant crowds, Delhi traffic police recommended commuters to explore alternative public transportation options.

Delhi traffic police advised commuters to refrain from visiting N.S. Marg in front of Red Fort and Chandni Chowk during late evening hours.

Delhi traffic police further recommended users of app-based taxi services or TSR to select "Chatta Rail" or "Daryaganj" as drop-off and pick-up points.

