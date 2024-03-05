Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ News / Tata Women's Premier League: Delhi police issues traffic advisory; Road closures and alternate routes here
BackBack

Tata Women's Premier League: Delhi police issues traffic advisory; Road closures and alternate routes here

Written By Fareha Naaz

Certain traffic restrictions have been imposed in and around the stadium on match days for the general public's convenience and security reasons. Check here for road closures and alternate routes

Tata Women's Premier League-2024 (WPL) matches will continue till March 13 and will later take place on March 15 and March 17 at Delhi's Arun Jaitely Stadium, for which Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory. (Hindustan Times)Premium
Tata Women's Premier League-2024 (WPL) matches will continue till March 13 and will later take place on March 15 and March 17 at Delhi's Arun Jaitely Stadium, for which Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory. (Hindustan Times)

Delhi traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for Tata Women's Premier League-2024 (WPL) cricket matches scheduled to take place in Delhi starting today, March 5, till March 13 and on March 15 and March 17, at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

For the general public's convenience and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed in and around the stadium on the days of the match.

Also read: WPL 2024 opening ceremony: Performers, time, where to watch and other details here

Also read: After IPL, now Tata Group bags title rights for Women's Premier League

The advisory states, “There will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JUN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. Commuters are requested to avoid following roads from 04:30 PM to 12 midnight on the days of matches when the spectators would be coming to the stadium, and congestion is expected."

Also read: WPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur, who’ll win?

Traffic movement will remain restricted on

  1. Rajghat to JLN Marg
  2. JLN Marg from roundabout Kamla Market to Rajghat
  3. Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate
  4. Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

Also read: Women's Premier League 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch live telecast; Check details

Entry to the Stadium

For those who are visiting the stadium, the entry to gate numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 would be accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

Entry to gate numbers 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 would be accessible from JLN Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Entry to gate numbers 16,17, 18 would be accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, near petrol pump.

Also read: WPL 2024: T20 league to begin from 23 Feb, final on 17 March. Check full schedule

The advisory further notes, “Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium. Display of car parking labels on the windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on parking label. The vehicles without valid parking labels shall not be allowed in the proximity of the Stadium."

Commuters must refer to the full traffic advisory for further information on alternate routes and blockages.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Mar 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App