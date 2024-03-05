Delhi traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for Tata Women's Premier League-2024 (WPL) cricket matches scheduled to take place in Delhi starting today, March 5, till March 13 and on March 15 and March 17, at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

For the general public's convenience and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed in and around the stadium on the days of the match. Also read: WPL 2024 opening ceremony: Performers, time, where to watch and other details here

The advisory states, “There will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JUN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. Commuters are requested to avoid following roads from 04:30 PM to 12 midnight on the days of matches when the spectators would be coming to the stadium, and congestion is expected."

Traffic movement will remain restricted on

Rajghat to JLN Marg JLN Marg from roundabout Kamla Market to Rajghat Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

Entry to the Stadium

For those who are visiting the stadium, the entry to gate numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 would be accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

Entry to gate numbers 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 would be accessible from JLN Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Entry to gate numbers 16,17, 18 would be accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, near petrol pump.

The advisory further notes, “Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium. Display of car parking labels on the windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on parking label. The vehicles without valid parking labels shall not be allowed in the proximity of the Stadium."

Commuters must refer to the full traffic advisory for further information on alternate routes and blockages.

