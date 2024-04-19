Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for April 20, Saturday, considering the scheduled TATA IPL cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The advisory states traffic restrictions, road blockages, diversions and alternate routes.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) Delhi Traffic Police stated, “In view of the TATA #IPL2024 match to be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 20th, 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, traffic diversions/restrictions will be effective. Kindly follow the advisory".

The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 pm and continue till 11:30 pm tomorrow.

Traffic diversions or restrictions will be in place on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and JLN Marg. The advisory urges commuters to avoid the affected routes in the vicinity of the stadium from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the day of the match.

Routes to avoid are listed below:

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk.

JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate.

Entry to the stadium

As per the advisory, entry to Arun Jaitley Stadium will be permitted from the following gates:

Gate Number 1 to 8 from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Gate Number 10 to 15 from J.L.N. Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gate No. 16 to 18 from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near Petrol Pump.

Free parking facility will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power, House Road, and Velodrome Road. The advisory states, “There is no parking for general public near stadium except limited parking space for labelled vehicles only. Display of car parking label on windscreen is mandatory."

Parking facilities will be available for labelled vehicles, with P-1 parking for four-wheelers and two wheelers in JP park opposite Gate Number 3 of the Stadium. P-2 parking will be available for two wheelers near JJB/Prayas office. P-3 parking for four-wheelers and two wheelers will be available in Vikram Nagar Parking adjacent to Shahidi Park.

Meanwhile, entry of all the labelled vehicles for parking in Pl and P3 will be permitted from Vikram Nagar Road. Commuters must refer to the official advisory for further information.

