Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match. Know route diversions
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for April 20, in view of the scheduled IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Check route closures and diversions here.
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for April 20, Saturday, considering the scheduled TATA IPL cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The advisory states traffic restrictions, road blockages, diversions and alternate routes.