Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on October 11 in view of the ongoing P-20 Summit being which is scheduled to take place in the city from October 12 to14, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting will be hosted at Dwarka's India International Convention and Expo Centre Sector-25 that is also known as Yashobhoomi.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the venue on October 12 in a metro train, but further details have not been revealed due to security reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: UK PM Rishi Sunak likely to attend India vs England match in Lucknow on October 29. Here's why he will be in India Various prominent hotels in Delhi like Leela Palace Hotel, Netaji Nagar, Taj Mahal Hotel, Man Singh Road, ITC Maurya Hotel, SP Marg, Taj Palace Hotel, SP Marg, Roseate House Hotel, Aerocity, JW Marriott Hotel and Aerocity will be providing accommodation to all the visiting dignitaries

According to a Senior traffic official in the P-20 Summit that is slated to take place at Yashobhoomi, speakers and parliamentary representatives of around 27 counties will participate. He said, "Speakers and Parliamentary Representatives of about 27 counties are participating in the P-20 Summit. Accommodation for all the visiting guests and dignitaries have been arranged at different hotels. These delegates will go to Yashobhoomi for the Summit."

Also read: Mumbai local train services update: Several trains to get delayed, cancelled from October 25 to November 4. Here’s why The official informed PTI that traffic advisory has been issued which states that movement on all three days of the P-20 Summit will be regulated between 7 am and 10 pm on Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan flyover, Mehram Nagar area near the Airport, Palam flyover and Dulsiras Chowk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The official added, "Commuters are advised to use public transport to avoid any inconvenience. Commuters going to railway stations, hospitals and ISBT should leave with sufficient time to avoid any delays on their route," reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!