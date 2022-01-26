Delhi Police launches e-FIR app for registering theft cases

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday launched an e-FIR app where people will be able to instantly lodge complaints about incidents like "house theft" and "burglary", police said.

Asthana said lodging of FIRs online for property theft will help police to quickly solve such cases.

"Immediate online lodging of the FIR for the property stolen in Delhi through web facilities investigation officers to complete investigation and documentation as well as timely disposal of cases to reduce pendency at police stations and courts," he said.

E-FIR application for registration of 'theft cases'' is a milestone in a series of web applications developed by the Delhi Police to enable complainants to register FIRs and receive a copy of the same instantly without physically going to a police station, police said.

"These transformations -- hassle-free registration and speedy investigation and systematic documentation -- have made the life of citizens simpler," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

Listing out the features of the app, police said through it complaints can be lodged anywhere at any time without actually going to a police station.

After the registering of a complaint, an FIR will be lodged at an e-police station established under Crime Branch and has jurisdiction all over Delhi, they said.

It will also lead to instant dispatch of a copy of digitally signed FIR to the email-id of the complainant, area SHO, senior officers, designated court, police said.

"It (app) has the facility of guiding investigating officers to complete investigation and documentation along with management Information system (MIS) for analysis and take preventive measures," Srivastva said.

According to the senior police officer, this application developed for lodging FIRs in theft cases shall be hosted at a technically suitable place for its smooth functioning while the web application URL shall have a link with the official website of Delhi Police www.delhipolice.nic.in. The application can be found under the Citizen Services section of the website.

"First-time users for app shall have to register by providing a mobile phone number and an email id. A One-Time-Password (OTP) shall be received by the user on mobile and web through SMS and email respectively," he said.

Investigating officer (IO) concerned will also have a user-id with password (OTP) to log in to the module carrying folder(s) of FIR(s). Assigned IO will also get a system-generated OTP for accessing each FIR folder every time, Srivastav said.

"This way the assigned IO can contact the complainant within 24 hours. Obtain signatures on the printout copy of FIR. He can also visit the crime scene and if required call DMCT or other forensic help.

"Inform SHO and other senior officers. Conduct enquiry, prepare a site plan, record statement of complainant and witness. Collect available evidence and make efforts to identify the culprit and trace the stolen property," the senior officer added.

Police said the IOs will have to update the complainant about the progress in the case from time to time.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

