Delhi and Mumbai were put on high alert on October 29, following the multiple explosions that killed at least one person and left 36 others injured at a prayer meeting in Kerala earlier in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police of the national capital, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said it was coordinating with intelligence agencies and would not be taking any input lightly.

Security arrangements were being tightened at churches across Delhi, and a “special vigil" was being kept in crowded places, the police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast in the convention centre, in Kalamassery, Kerala and Special vigil is being kept in crowded places," a statement noted.

“The Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly. Security arrangements are being made at the crowded place," the Delhi Police further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai Police has issued a high alert in view of the explosions in Kerala, as well as the upcoming festive season and cricket matches, NDTV reported. Security has also been increased around Chabad House, a Jewish centre in the city, the police reportedly said.

The blasts in Kalamassery, located 10 km away from Kochi, took place during a Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting organised by a Christian group at the convention centre. The first blast was reported in the middle of the prayer, at around 9 am, followed by multiple explosions thereafter.

No individual or organisation has so far taken responsibility of the explosions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to the DGP (Director General of Police). We need to get more details after the investigation," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Vijayan following the blasts and took stock of the situation, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. The MHA has directed anti-terror probe agencies – the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard – to assist the state government with the probe, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

