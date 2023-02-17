Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Delhi Police has earned the praise of the nation since its Independence for its history and security system. Addressing the 76th Raising Day celebrations, the minister said that the police and its work, activities and thoughts changed after independence.

“Before independence, the work of the police did not include the value of service. The police work was to maintain internal security and law and order and mainly to protect the interests of the British rule." Shah added that post-independence, Delhi Police moved forward with the principles of ‘Shanti, Sewa, Nyay’.

“With this change in goal, Delhi Police has made a lot of changes in its works, activities and thoughts in this journey of 75 years." He said that recently the country and the world had gone through the Covid-19 pandemic, at that time the human face of Delhi Police came in front of everyone, which changed its image in the country and the world.

“The police personnel took care of the old and sick people of the national capital during the pandemic, remained with them as their family members and protected them."

The minister added that many personnel were infected and some lost their lives but till the end of the pandemic, the Delhi Police continued to fulfil its motto.

“Today, the facility of passport verification through mobile tablet has also been started, with this, police verification of passport application will be done online in 5 days instead of 15 days. On an average, 2000 applications for passports are received daily and now their online processing will reduce the problems faced by the people."

Shah said that Delhi Police has also received the mobile forensic vans, today. “In the coming days, they will become the first police force in the country to investigate every crime punishable with 6 years and above by the visit of forensic team."

He added that there is a great need to strengthen the judicial system of our country on the basis of forensic science evidence. “When this vehicle equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities and 14 different types of forensic kits will visit the crime scene, the conviction rate will significantly increase."

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is going to make radical changes in the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act in the days to come. “These three laws will be brought in accordance with the time and spirit of the constitution and be further strengthened with the availability of forensic and other evidence to strengthen internal security."

Shah added that the network of forensic science has to be spread across the country.

“Delhi Police has started trial of one of these reforms under which forensic science team visit is being made mandatory in every crime punishable with 6 years and above." He said that for this, trained manpower and expert youth in the field of forensic science are required.

“To fulfil the purpose PM Modi established the National Forensic Science University. In a short span, campus of this university has opened in 9 states of the country and in the next 2 years it will have campuses in every state of the country. This will provide much-needed trained manpower for the implementation of proposed legal changes."

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated the complete online facility of passport verification and dedicated mobile forensic vehicles inducted in the Delhi Police to the people. He also inaugurated the academic complex of National Forensic Science University’s (NFSU) Delhi Campus.