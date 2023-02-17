Delhi Police praised by nation for its history, security system: Amit Shah
- ‘Before independence, the work of the police did not include the value of service. The police work was to maintain internal security and law and order and mainly to protect the interests of the British rule,’ Shah said
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Delhi Police has earned the praise of the nation since its Independence for its history and security system. Addressing the 76th Raising Day celebrations, the minister said that the police and its work, activities and thoughts changed after independence.
