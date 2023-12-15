Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach
The Delhi Police Special Cell will recreate the scene of the Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday. The aim is to understand how the accused entered the building and executed their plan.
