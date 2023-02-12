Delhi Police teams up with Truecaller to educate citizens on cyber frauds
- In addition to educating Delhiites and holding a joint awareness campaign against cyber frauds, Truecaller will soon help display official numbers of the Delhi Police representatives on the app's government directory services, police said.
The Delhi Police will soon sign an MoU with caller ID verification platform Truecaller to help the public identify verified numbers and protect themselves from cybercrimes and scams relating to impersonation in the name of government officials.
