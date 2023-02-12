Delhi Police teams up with Truecaller to educate citizens on cyber frauds

Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Public Relations Officer), told PTI, "During the Covid pandemic, Truecaller had helped us a lot because there were a lot of scams and frauds reported then on the pretext of selling oxygen cylinders, concentrators, medicines and other essentials associated with treatment of the deadly virus. So, then our officials identified the number of those fraudsters and alerted Truecaller which displayed those unverified numbers as spam."

