Ahead of the Republic Day parade rehearsals beginning today (Wednesday), the Delhi Police has issued an advisory for traffic restrictions in central Delhi. Republic Day parade rehearsals will be held on Kartavya Path for four days, with a break on Friday.

The Delhi Police has said traffic movement will be restricted at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Those headed to New Delhi and beyond from Vinay Marg and Shanti Path have been advised to take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent- round about RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and then proceed further.

Additionally, the stretch of Kartavya Path between India Gate and Vijay Chowk will also remain closed for any traffic movement.

The authorities have warned that owing to these restrictions, traffic will be diverted to other routes, which can lead to congestion. Motorists have been advised to follow the real-time directives issued by the traffic personnel on ground and plan ahead for their journey.

Meanwhile, flight movements will be in place in Delhi for 11 days starting from January 19 until January 29, in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, an official said. The movement on the scheduled flights will not be impacted.

Landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period, the official said on Tuesday.

As per the NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29. French President Emmanuel Macron will be attending the Republic Day parade as a chief guest alongside PM Narendra Modi.

