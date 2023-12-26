Delhi Jal Board reported high level of pollutants in Yamuna river at the Wazirabad pond which has led to a reduction in water production by 25-30 per cent at Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Jal Board on late hours of Monday in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter) informed that several areas of the national capital will likely be affected by low pressure of water supply due to the presence of Ammonia in Yamuna water above the safe limit of 2.3 ppm. This low pressure water supply will be in effect in several areas of Delhi from the evening of December 25 until the resolution.

Delhi Jal Board notice read, "Due to high level of pollutants (Ammonia more than 2.3 ppm) being received in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, water production has been curtailed 25-30 per cent from Water Treatment Plants of Wazirabad and Chandrawal."

The notice further mentioned the areas likely to be affected that include Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas. The disruption in the functioning of water treatment plant will also affect Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas. Furthermore, areas like Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar will also experience low pressure of water supply.

Other areas joining the list include Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas and some of the Cantonment areas.

According to a report by Oregon Department of Human Services everyone is exposed to low levels of ammonia every day as small amounts are present in air, water and foods. The average daily intake of ammonia for adults through foods and beverages is 18 milligrams.

Among human beings, ingestion of ammonia over a long period of time can cause damage to internal organs. Moreover, splashing ammonia polluted water over the eyes can cause temporary or permanent blindness.

