Delhi Pollution: Demolition, construction banned; strict guidelines imposed from tomorrow

Pollution in Delhi: Due to worsening air quality in Delhi with the pollution levels reaching “severe” levels, the central pollution watchdog has imposed strict Stage III GRAP restrictions in the national capital. Under the GRAP III guidelines, all construction and demolition activities will be banned, and the state government may take decision on the discontinuation of in-person classes for students up to Class 5.

The air quality in the capital remained in the "severe" category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. The strict guidelines to keep a check on the alarming air pollution level in Delhi are set to take effect from tomorrow, November 15.

The Stage III of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR with effect from 8 am of November 15 in addition to all actions under Stage I and II to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the national capital region.

WHAT COMES UNDER STAGE III OF GRAP GUIDELINES? As part of Stage III GRAP restrictions in Delhi, authorities have been encouraged to intensify mechanical road sweeping starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 15.

The state government in the NCR and the GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class 5 and conducting classes in an online mode.

Daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways including hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and proper disposal of the collected dust will be done.

According to the Stage III GRAP restrictions, all mining and associated activities in the entire NCR will be shut. Read here: Delhi is most polluted city

“NCR State Govts. / GNCTD to impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar,” the official notification read.

There will be strict restrictions on plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), of BS-III standards or below, in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.