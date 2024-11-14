Delhi Pollution: Construction banned, vehicle entry restricted | Check what’s allowed and what’s not from tomorrow

  • Pollution in Delhi: The GRAP 3 curbs in Delhi include ban on demolition and construction activities, and entry of certain vehicles inside Delhi-NCR, among other curbs, to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Updated14 Nov 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Delhi pollution: The air quality in Delhi-NCR has remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures
Delhi pollution: The air quality in Delhi-NCR has remained in the ’severe’ category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures(AFP)

Pollution in Delhi: As Delhi continued to register an alarming level of pollution reaching ‘severe’ in the air quality index (AQI), the central pollution control agency imposed stricter curbs in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) under the Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The restrictions include ban on demolition and construction activities, and entry of certain vehicles inside Delhi-NCR, among other curbs, to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has remained in the “severe” category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. The GRAP III curbs will be enforced from 8 am on Friday, November 15.

GRAP 3 IMPOSED IN DELHI-NCR: WHAT'S ALLOWED AND WHAT'S NOT

Are schools closed from tomorrow?

Yes! The Delhi government has decided to suspend in-person classes for school students. All tuitions up to Class 5 will be shifted to online mode, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Thursday as GRAP 3 curbs come into force in the Delhi-NCR. 

What else is banned and what's allowed in Delhi-NCR?

Under the GRAP 3 guidelines, mechanised sweeping of the roads will be intensified.

Construction and demolition activities shall, however, be permitted for projects hospitals, health care facilities, national security, defence related activities, projects of national importance, water supply projects, public infrastructure projects such as work on highways, roads etc.

All mining activities shall be suspended. Read here: Delhi is most polluted city

Under the third stage of the GRAP, all Inter-State buses from NCR states – except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses – will be prohibited from entering Delhi.

From tomorrow 8 am, there would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

All Inter-State buses from NCR states other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel will not be allowed to enter Delhi – these exclude buses/tempo travelers operated with All India Tourist PermiN.

STRICT BAN ON FOLLOWING ACTIVITIES:

A strict ban shall be imposed on the following categories of dust generating/ air pollution causing contriction and demolition activities in the entire NCR:

  1. Earthwork for excavation and filling including boring & drilling works.
  2. Piling works.
  3. All demolition works.
  4. Laying of sewer line, water line, drainage and electric cabling etc. by open trench system.
  5. Brick/masonry works.
  6. Operation of RMC batching plant.
  7. Major welding and gas-cutting operations. Minor welding activities for MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) works to be, however, permitted.
  8. Painting, polishing and varnishing works etc.
  9. Cement, Plaster / other coatings, except for minor indoor repairs/maintenance.
  10. Cutting/grinding and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials, except for minor indoor repairs/maintenance.
  11. Water Proofing work (Excluding Chemical water proofing).
  12. Road construction activities and major repairs.
  13. Transfer, loading/unloading of dust generating materials like cement, fly-ash, bricks, sand, murram, pebbles, crushed stone etc. anywhere within / outside the project sites.
  14. Movement of vehicles carrying construction materials on unpaved roads.
  15. Any transportation of demolition waste.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi Pollution: Construction banned, vehicle entry restricted | Check what’s allowed and what’s not from tomorrow

