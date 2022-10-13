Delhi pollution levels likely to rise in coming days, warns expert

An expert has warned that the pollution levels in the national capital are expected to rise in the next few days as the farmers in the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana would begin clearing off the crop residue. The stubble burning was delayed due to the rains in Delhi and surrounding areas. Now that the rains have stopped, Dr Ravi Kant Pathak, a scientist and professor at the University of Gothernburg, Sweden, has warned that the pollution in Delhi is likely to rise once the stubble burning begins.
Addressing an event at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Ravi Kant Pathak said, "It is estimated that a rise of 30-70 per cent in pollution levels can be witnessed in Delhi -NCR in coming days as the next crop season is approaching fast and the farmers will burn the stubble as soon as it dries." He said that the pollution levels in Delhi can vary on wind speed and direction.
Dr Ravi Kant Pathak also said that the solution to stop stubble burning, which would result in the rising levels of pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas, would be to collect all the crop residue from farmers and utilising them as biofuel to generate electricity.
"The only way to stop the spike in air pollution immediately is that the government takes all the stubble from the farmers and utilises it as a biofuel to generate electricity. The other and more sustainable way will take a lot of time as it includes mulching of the stubble in the farms to make the soil rich. However, since there is not much time in the next crop season, it is quite tricky," Dr Pathak was quoted as saying by India Today TV.
Meanwhile, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the city's air quality at 8.05 am was in the moderate category with 134 AQI. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
