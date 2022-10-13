Delhi pollution levels likely to rise in coming days, warns expert

"The only way to stop the spike in air pollution immediately is that the government takes all the stubble from the farmers and utilises it as a biofuel to generate electricity. The other and more sustainable way will take a lot of time as it includes mulching of the stubble in the farms to make the soil rich. However, since there is not much time in the next crop season, it is quite tricky," Dr Pathak was quoted as saying by India Today TV.