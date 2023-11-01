Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has highlighted the critical nature of the next 15-20 days in terms of air quality. He stated that the temperature is dropping and air pollutants are at a lower level, but vehicle pollution remains a concern in some hotspots.

With the air pollution in Delhi stood in 'very poor' category for the fifth consecutive day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai asserted that the next 15-20 days starting from November 1 onwards would be critical in the context of the air quality index.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Delhi Environment Minister said, “From November 1, the next 15 to 20 days are critical. Scientists are saying that the temperature is dropping and the speed of air has decreased, so pollutants are at a lower level. Yesterday, AQI was nearly 350. Due to the work going on in the 13 hotspots in Delhi, the situation is fairly under control. At some hotspots, vehicle pollution's contribution is high."

Meanwhile from today, in order to curb pollution and improve air quality, only CNG, electric and BS-VI-compliant diesel buses will be permitted to ply between Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Coming back to the Gopal Rai, he further informed that different departments will convene a meeting later in the day to analyze the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II.

"Today there is a meeting of different departments to analyze GRAP-II, which was implemented in all of Delhi. We have asked for reports from different places to know what the sources of local pollution are. We have requested that the state governments send CNG or BS-VI buses from the depot itself. The report released by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) shows that stubble burning has reduced, but its impact can be seen on Delhi pollution," the minister added.

Meanwhile, the air quality index in the national capital was recorded at 346 at 12:30 pm on 1 November bringing the air quality under 'very poor' category for the fifth day in a row. As per Central Pollution Control Board data at 7:30 am, AQI recorded in Wazirpur was 421, 414 in Anand Vihar. As per SAFAR, Pusa and Lodhi Road recorded AQI levels of 329 and 342, respectively, both categorized as 'very poor'. Delhi University recorded an AQI of 385, while the airport at Terminal 3 noted an AQI of 353, Noida at 372, IIT Delhi at 347, Gurugram at 329, Dhirpur at 385, all in the 'very poor' range.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature, and colour.

The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Last week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a 15-point winter action plan is being implemented one by one to curb pollution. The Delhi Minister added that since one of the major causes of pollution is vehicles, they have started the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign on October 26.

