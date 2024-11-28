Delhi Pollution: SC extends GRAP 4 measures till Monday; School’s to run on hybrid mode

The Supreme Court extended GRAP 4 measures in Delhi until Monday. The Court directed the CAQM to consider scaling down to GRAP 3 or 2. Schools will continue to operate on hybrid mode which is an exception to GRAP 4 measures, as mandated by the apex court.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Nov 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Delhi will continue to enforce GRAP 4 measures until Monday as directed by the Supreme Court.
Delhi will continue to enforce GRAP 4 measures until Monday as directed by the Supreme Court.(PTI)

Delhi, the national capital, will witness continuation of enforcement of GRAP 4 measures till Monday, Supreme court on Thursday said. All measures that fall under GRAP 4 will be implemented except for easing of restrictions with regard to opening of schools. Meanwhile, the court directed Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) asked to hold a meeting and consider making suggestions on scaling down restrictions from GRAP 4 to GRAP 3 or GRAP 2.

The court asked CAQM to consider the enforcement of a hybrid of GRAP 4 and GRAP 3 measures, if required. Observing the abject failure on implementation of GRAP 4 measures as indicated by a report of court commissioners, the apex court sought response of Delhi and NCR states on violations.

Over violation of court orders in implementing ban on entry of heavy trucks, the Supreme Court ordered the Commission to expedite action against top police, government and civic agency officials in Delhi. The matter regarding dire state of air quality in Delhi will be taken up again on Monday, December 2.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court asked Punjab government to instruct its officers not to advise farmers to burn stubble after 4pm to avoid satellite detection.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 04:59 PM IST
