Delhi pollution: The Central government's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), has reimposed stricter curbs in the national capital and its surrounding areas as the air quality continues to deteriorate. GRAP Stage 4 curbs have been imposed in Delhi and NCR area owing to dense foggy conditions.

The committee on Delhi pollution has decided to “invoke ALL actions under Stage-III ('Severe Air Quality of Delhi) and also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force" in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air.

The committee said it further analysed the air quality in Delhi and found it has deteriorated owing to a sharp increase in the pollutant levels and is likely to breach the 400-mark.

“All actions of the GRAP schedule shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further," the CAQM said in a statement.