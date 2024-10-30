Delhi pollution: Toxic foam spotted in Yamuna river | Watch video

Delhi: Toxic foam could be seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, on Wednesday, as pollution levels in the river continue to remain at an all time high.

Peaks and layers of white foam were spotted all over the river. Some areas were completely engulfed, with no sign of water, as could be seen in the visuals released by ANI.

Delhi consistently ranks as one of the most polluted cities in the country, mainly due to factors like industrial activities, and crop burning in neighbouring states, including Punjab and Haryana.

Yamuna River's Toxic foam The visuals of toxic foam on the Yamuna River have become a common sight. Every year, the festive season in the National Capital comes with unwelcome reminders of the increasing levels of pollution in the river.

Multiple reasons, including industrial pollution and effluents from factories located in Uttar Pradesh, untreated waste water are to be blamed for the toxic foam. The pollutants, along with untreated effluents containing phosphates and detergents, pass through the barrage's spillways, where agitation causes the froth to form.