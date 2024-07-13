Delhi rain: IMD issues nowcast warning, wet spell in NCR in the next few hours | Watch

Delhi rain: The IMD issued a nowcast warning predicting wet spell in Delhi-NCR over the next few hours.

Fareha Naaz
First Published13 Jul 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Delhi rain: The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius on Saturday amid 63 percent humidity.
Delhi rain: The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius on Saturday amid 63 percent humidity.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning, predicting wet spell in Delhi-NCR over the next few hours.

The Meteorological Department in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at South-West Delhi , NCR ( Faridabad, Ballabhgarh)."

It further states, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Greater Noida) Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”

The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius on Saturday amid 63 percent humidity. IMD's forecast suggests precipitation in the national capital during the coming five days.

Over the next five days, the temperature will hover in the range 26 and 35 degrees Celsius. The weather agency forecasted, “Generally cloudy sky with very light rain,” for all five days. Meanwhile, no heavy rainfall warning has been issued yet until July 18.

Delhi woke up to heavy showers on Saturday morning. Visuals from across the city show waterlogged streets and roads following rainfall. The video footage from Barapullah flyover shows waterlogged capital.

The video footage from Janpath and India Gate shows early morning showers gracing the city.

IMD's weather bulletin for Northwest India, dated July 12 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over … Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 13th July.”

