As Delhi faced a sudden spell of heavy downpours on Friday, airlines asked passengers to check their flight status frequently and plan their travel accordingly.

Indigo Airlines has urged travellers to check their flight status constantly as it is raining heavily in Delhi. The airlines have also advised passengers to reach the airport well ahead of the scheduled time, as roads leading to the airport may get waterlogged.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: It's pouring heavily in #Delhi, affecting flight schedules. If you're planning to jet off, please keep a tab on your flight statushttps://bit.ly/3DNYJqj and plan ahead, as roads leading to the airport may be waterlogged. Wishing you safe travels!" Indigo posted on X.

SpiceJet also cautioned travellers that their flights might get affected due to heavy downpours in Delhi.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," SpiceJet wrote on X.

The airline advised travellers to keep track of traffic near airports and plan their journey accordingly.

"Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route Delhi Airport due to heavy rains. Passengers travelling to the airport are requested to keep a tab on live traffic and plan their journey accordingly and keep a check on their flight status viahttps://shorturl.at/6KfRe," SpiceJet said.

Heavy rains lashed across the national capital on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) predicting heavy rainfall on September 13.

Various regions of Delhi-NCR received light to moderate rain on Friday morning, which caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city.