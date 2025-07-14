Delhi rains: Air India, IndiGo issue travel advisory for passengers, warn of flight disruptions — check details

Heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi on Monday may disrupt flight schedules at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The adverse weather conditions have caused waterlogging in key areas and disrupted traffic, prompting airlines to issue a travel advisory.

Major Indian airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, issued travel advisories for their passengers and said that the flights may be affected due to the bad weather.

Travel advisory by IndiGo The low-cost carrier IndiGo said on Monday that the persistent bad weather in Delhi is affecting flight operations.

“Heavy rainfall is affecting large parts of Delhi,” the airline said on X (formerly Twitter).

The bad weather led to “some roads towards the airport experiencing water build-up and traffic delays,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline also advised passengers to leave for the airport earlier than usual from their scheduled take-off time and to check the flight status on IndiGo’s official website or app.

“Be careful on wet and slippery roads. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation to keep operations going smoothly,” IndiGo warned the passengers.

“Your comfort and safety remain our top priority. Thank you for your understanding.”

Travel advisory by Air India In another instance, Air India also issued a travel advisory on the social media platform X.

The airline warned its passengers that “rain and thunderstorms may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today”.

It also advised passengers to check their flight status well in advance on the company’s official website.

“Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey,” the airline said in a statement.

Delhi-NCR weather The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a widespread weather alert predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several regions of the country between July 14 and 19.