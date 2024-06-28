‘They have no shame’: BJP councillor lashes out at AAP, Atishi for water ‘satyagraha’ as he rows boat in deluged Delhi

  • BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi criticized AAP for neglecting PWD drains amid heavy rains in Delhi, causing severe waterlogging in areas like Vinod Nagar. He condemned AAP's handling of the crisis, calling it shameful and leaving Delhi residents helpless

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published12:46 PM IST
Delhi rain: A man holds an umbrella and cycles amidst heavy rains in Delhi at the near Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Thursday.
Delhi rain: A man holds an umbrella and cycles amidst heavy rains in Delhi at the near Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Thursday.( (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times))

Delhi rains: Delhi witnessed heavy rain today, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas and significant disruptions at the Delhi airport. The downpour, which started early in the morning, submerged roads and affected daily commuters across the city.

In a symbolic protest against the Delhi government, BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable boat in a waterlogged area, highlighting the waterlogging issues exacerbated by the rains. Negi criticized the AAP government for neglecting PWD drains, which resulted in Vinod Nagar and other parts of Delhi being underwater, newswire ANI reported.

“All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar has submerged," he told ANI.

 

Negi said he had raised the issue several times; however, it had fallen on deaf ears. The BJP councillor told ANI, “ The AAP government is shameless, and people in Delhi are helpless.”

Heavy rains in Delhi also submerged several areas of Noida and Gurgaon causing anxiety to the commuters.

The BJP councillor lashed out at the Aam Admi Party government's water minister, Atishi. “Vinoba Nagar has submerged, and the PWD road is waterlogged,” Ravinder Singh Negi said.

 

Also Read | Delhi rains: Heavy downpour hits metro services on THESE stations. Details here

 

Delhi Rains: DMRC announces closure

The Delhi Metro also faced operational challenges, with the closure of the Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station entry/exit and the suspension of shuttle services to Terminal 1-IGI Airport from Delhi Aerocity Metro station. However, services on other metro lines remained unaffected.

Also Read | One dead after roof collapsed at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 amid heavy rainfall

Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Roof collapses, 1 dead

Meanwhile, tragedy struck at Delhi Airport as the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed, claiming one life and injuring six others. Flight operations at Terminal 1 were halted, prompting authorities to shift flights to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 for continued service, newswire PTI reported.

The Aviation Ministry, in a post on X, said that flights to and from Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport have been closed until further notice as a result of the Delhi airport roof collapse. "Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights," the ministry said in a post on X, according to a PTI report.

Also Read | Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi ends hunger strike after hospitalisation

Atishi's ‘Satyagraha’

Delhi Water Minister Atishi went on an indefinite hunger strike from June 22, demanding water supply for the national capital. Her health deteriorated after nearly five days of fasting, and she was admitted to LNJP Hospital.

“I will sit on the satyagraha until the Haryana government provides water to the people of Delhi. This hunger strike will continue till 28 lakh people of Delhi get water from Haryana,” Atishi had said before going for the strike, reported The Hindu.

Negi jibed at Atishi, saying that the AAP people are doing “water satyagraha” in Delhi; they have no shame. “The whole National Highway, a PWD road, is submerged.”

“The AAP people are doing water satyagraha in Delhi, they have no shame. The whole of NH, it's a PWD road, it is submerged,” he told ANI.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNews‘They have no shame’: BJP councillor lashes out at AAP, Atishi for water ‘satyagraha’ as he rows boat in deluged Delhi

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

373.75
07:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
8.1 (2.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.55
07:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.95 (1.19%)

Bharat Electronics

303.95
07:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
-0.55 (-0.18%)

State Bank Of India

857.45
07:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
13.3 (1.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

360 One Wam

1,009.25
07:11 AM | 28 JUN 2024
75.65 (8.1%)

KPIT Technologies

1,663.70
07:12 AM | 28 JUN 2024
103.15 (6.61%)

Praj Industries

719.00
07:11 AM | 28 JUN 2024
40.4 (5.95%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,590.00
07:11 AM | 28 JUN 2024
87.45 (5.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue