‘They have no shame’: BJP councillor lashes out at AAP, Atishi for water ‘satyagraha’ as he rows boat in deluged Delhi

Delhi rains: Delhi witnessed heavy rain today, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas and significant disruptions at the Delhi airport. The downpour, which started early in the morning, submerged roads and affected daily commuters across the city.

In a symbolic protest against the Delhi government, BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable boat in a waterlogged area, highlighting the waterlogging issues exacerbated by the rains. Negi criticized the AAP government for neglecting PWD drains, which resulted in Vinod Nagar and other parts of Delhi being underwater, newswire ANI reported.

“All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar has submerged," he told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rows an inflatable boat amid severe waterlogging as a symbolic protest against Delhi Government. Visuals from NH9 area.



He says, "...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to… pic.twitter.com/eUMivjGYsR — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Negi said he had raised the issue several times; however, it had fallen on deaf ears. The BJP councillor told ANI, “ The AAP government is shameless, and people in Delhi are helpless.”

Heavy rains in Delhi also submerged several areas of Noida and Gurgaon causing anxiety to the commuters.

The BJP councillor lashed out at the Aam Admi Party government's water minister, Atishi. “Vinoba Nagar has submerged, and the PWD road is waterlogged,” Ravinder Singh Negi said.

Delhi Rains: DMRC announces closure The Delhi Metro also faced operational challenges, with the closure of the Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 Metro station entry/exit and the suspension of shuttle services to Terminal 1-IGI Airport from Delhi Aerocity Metro station. However, services on other metro lines remained unaffected.

#WATCH | People wade through water as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi; visuals from Safdarjung area, AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/Dkmkizpgj1 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Also Read | One dead after roof collapsed at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 amid heavy rainfall

Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Roof collapses, 1 dead Meanwhile, tragedy struck at Delhi Airport as the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed, claiming one life and injuring six others. Flight operations at Terminal 1 were halted, prompting authorities to shift flights to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 for continued service, newswire PTI reported.

The Aviation Ministry, in a post on X, said that flights to and from Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport have been closed until further notice as a result of the Delhi airport roof collapse. "Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights," the ministry said in a post on X, according to a PTI report.

Also Read | Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi ends hunger strike after hospitalisation

Atishi's ‘Satyagraha’ Delhi Water Minister Atishi went on an indefinite hunger strike from June 22, demanding water supply for the national capital. Her health deteriorated after nearly five days of fasting, and she was admitted to LNJP Hospital.

“I will sit on the satyagraha until the Haryana government provides water to the people of Delhi. This hunger strike will continue till 28 lakh people of Delhi get water from Haryana,” Atishi had said before going for the strike, reported The Hindu.

Negi jibed at Atishi, saying that the AAP people are doing “water satyagraha” in Delhi; they have no shame. “The whole National Highway, a PWD road, is submerged.”