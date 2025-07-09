Delhi rains bring relief from heat, heavy showers lead to water-logging; check IMD's weather forecast

Heavy rainfall lashes across Delhi on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, leading to waterlogged conditions, particularly in Kartavya Path and GRG Road, reported ANI.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to witness cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday, July 9. The maximum temperatures in the national capital are expected to be between 34 and 36°c. The maximum temperature will be close to normal. The main surface wind is expected to come from the southwest at less than 15 km/h during the afternoon. The wind speed will then gradually rise, reaching 15-20 km/h from the southwest during the evening and at night.

Advertisement

Region-wise weather forecast Meanwhile, the Delhi's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning in several areas of Delhi and nearby region including Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Civil Lines, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Mahendargarh, Narnaul, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad, Agra (U.P.) Sadulpur, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow The weather forecasting agency expects a partly cloudy sky, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday, July 10. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are predicted to be between 31-33°C, and 23-25°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be up to 1-3°C below normal, and the maximum temperature will be up to 3-5 °C below normal. The primary surface wind will likely come from the southeast at a speed of 15km/h. The wind speed will decrease gradually, falling below 12 km/h from the northeast in the afternoon. By evening and night, it will reduce further to less than 10 km/h from the northeast.