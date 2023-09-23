Heavy rains with gusty winds lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Saturday giving relief to the residents from sultry weather. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several parts of the city, including east Delhi, Shahdara, northeast Delhi, south, witnessed rain after a cloudy weather.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 84 per cent.

As per SAFAR, the overall air quality in the national capital is 92 as of 1:30 pm, which is in 'good category.' An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, in another news, heavy rains also lashed Maharashtra's Nagpur city, the Indian Army is also conducting rescue operations in the waterlogged Ambajhari area. Speaking on the rescue operation, the Indian army personnel from the engaged in the rescue operation told ANI, “When we got the message in the morning, the water was at shoulder level. The people were stuck...As soon as we got to know, we brought a boat and rescued the people...We have provided drinking water and biscuits to them

Visuals showed low-lying areas, homes and roads inundated in rain waters. The Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai had predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over part of Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya in Maharashtra for three days ending today.

(With inputs from PTI)

