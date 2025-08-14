Delhi lashed by heavy rains, Noida and other NCR areas soaked too: Watch

Heavy showers swept across Delhi, Noida and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, August 14, breaking a spell of muggy weather and bringing much-needed relief to residents.

The downpour, which began in the morning, led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas but also brought cooler temperatures, offering a welcome respite from the persistent humidity of recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yellow alert for the national capital.

Delhi's current temperature remains 27 degree celsius. According to IMD, the minimum temperature will remain from 24-26 degree celsius to maximum 32-34 degree celsius for today.

Delhi traffic today Traffic in Delhi’s Paharganj area is expected to be disrupted on Thursday afternoon due to Janmashtami and Tazia processions, according to a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police on Wednesday. The advisory stated that the Paharganj Janmashtami shobha yatra and the Tazia procession will take place on August 14, with traffic restrictions and diversions beginning at 1:30 PM

Lucknow schools closed today As heavy rains have lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh and in view of bad weather and rain conditions, all government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 have been directed to remain closed in Lucknow today, as per Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer.

Gurugram rains Gurugram witnessed heavy rains, which led to severe waterlogging. It brought the city to standstill.

Moist southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea, drawn in by the active monsoon trough over northern India, are keeping the capital under persistent cloud cover and frequent rain.

