Delhi Weather Updates: Heavy downpour triggers waterlogging, traffic congestion on several routes. Check advisory here

Delhi Weather Updates: Following heavy rains in the morning, waterlogging, traffic congestion was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. As per the Delhi traffic police, traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to waterlogging. The traffic police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. In another update, traffic was also disrupted near Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi after a tree fell due to rainfall. Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in Mehrauli-Badarpur area and Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days.

Earlier today, in a post on X (foremerly Twitter), IMD said, “Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe."

The weather department had also that impact is expected due to the rains over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. It said that traffic congestion and slippery roads due to heavy rain spell and water logging is expected. For the citizens, the weather department has asked to follow traffic advisories; stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible; take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees; do not touch electric open wires and avoid standing near electric poles.