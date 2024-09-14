Delhi rains: IMD issues nowcast warning of wet spell in THESE regions across NCR in the next 1 hour

Delhi rains: Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted light rainfall or drizzle in the capital within the next hour, affecting areas like Dilshad Garden and Seemapuri. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published14 Sep 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Delhi rains: The national capital is expected to experience light rainfall or drizzle in the next hour, with specific areas in the national capital and nearby regions likely to be affected.
Delhi rains: The national capital is expected to experience light rainfall or drizzle in the next hour, with specific areas in the national capital and nearby regions likely to be affected.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Delhi rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi predicted possibility of light rainfall or drizzle in the national capital in the next one hour.

Taking to social media platform X, the weather agency stated, “Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Vivek Vihar), NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Aurangabad (Haryana) Baraut (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”

 

Delhi Traffic Police warned against waterlogging and subsequent obstruction to traffic movement across the capital due to incessant rainfall. Affected areas include Mandi Road, Rohtak Road, Sector 19/20, Dwarka crossing towards Kargil Chowk.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi rains: IMD issues nowcast warning of wet spell in THESE regions across NCR in the next 1 hour

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.00790.00
      Chennai
      73,100.00880.00
      Delhi
      75,310.002,420.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.001,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue