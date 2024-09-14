Delhi rains: Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted light rainfall or drizzle in the capital within the next hour, affecting areas like Dilshad Garden and Seemapuri.
Delhi rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi predicted possibility of light rainfall or drizzle in the national capital in the next one hour.
Taking to social media platform X, the weather agency stated, “Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Vivek Vihar), NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Aurangabad (Haryana) Baraut (U.P.) during next 2 hours."
Delhi Traffic Police warned against waterlogging and subsequent obstruction to traffic movement across the capital due to incessant rainfall. Affected areas include Mandi Road, Rohtak Road, Sector 19/20, Dwarka crossing towards Kargil Chowk.