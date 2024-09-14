Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Delhi rains: IMD issues nowcast warning of wet spell in THESE regions across NCR in the next 1 hour

Delhi rains: IMD issues nowcast warning of wet spell in THESE regions across NCR in the next 1 hour

Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi rains: Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted light rainfall or drizzle in the capital within the next hour, affecting areas like Dilshad Garden and Seemapuri. 

Delhi rains: The national capital is expected to experience light rainfall or drizzle in the next hour, with specific areas in the national capital and nearby regions likely to be affected.

Delhi rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi predicted possibility of light rainfall or drizzle in the national capital in the next one hour.

Taking to social media platform X, the weather agency stated, “Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Vivek Vihar), NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Aurangabad (Haryana) Baraut (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

Delhi Traffic Police warned against waterlogging and subsequent obstruction to traffic movement across the capital due to incessant rainfall. Affected areas include Mandi Road, Rohtak Road, Sector 19/20, Dwarka crossing towards Kargil Chowk.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.