Delhi rains: Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted light rainfall or drizzle in the capital within the next hour, affecting areas like Dilshad Garden and Seemapuri.

Taking to social media platform X, the weather agency stated, “Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Vivek Vihar), NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Aurangabad (Haryana) Baraut (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

