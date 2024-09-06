Delhi rains: NCR wakes up to heavy showers amid yellow alert; check waterlogging, traffic status here | Watch video

Delhi rains: The National Capital is on yellow alert today and tomorrow. A brief but heavy downpour caused waterlogging and traffic snarls.  

Fareha Naaz
Published 6 Sep 2024
Delhi rains: The maximum temperature in the city will hover around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle around 24 degrees Celsius amid 'moderate showers' today.
Delhi rains: The maximum temperature in the city will hover around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle around 24 degrees Celsius amid 'moderate showers' today.

Delhi rains: The residents in the national capital woke up to morning showers today. Amid the yellow alert, a heavy downpour on September 6 morning caused waterlogging in several areas of Delhi-NCR that disrupted daily life and caused traffic jams.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest press release dated September 5, stated, “Isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi until September 12."

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, there is a possibility of thundershowers and light to moderate rain today, while the sky will remain generally cloudy. 

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for September 7 as well.

The maximum temperature in the city will hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will settle around 24 degrees Celsius. The city will witness wet spells till September 9, according to the weather report.

A “partly cloudy sky” is expected on September 10 and 11. Thunderstorms and rain are likely on September 12. During the next six days, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle between 36 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Visuals from several regions across the national capital, including Pandit Pant Marg, Baprola, Aerocity, Munrika, Shanti Path and Hauz Khas, showed heavy downpour on Friday morning.

Commuters travelling to school and work struggled to wade through flooded roads in the Baprola area, and traffic congestion caused by rains affected the movement of vehicles on roads. 

According to reports, RK Puram, Najafgarh Road, and Moti Bagh, among other areas, witnessed the brunt of the rain.

Following the recent rainfall, Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, stated, “Traffic is affected on Press Enclave Road in the carriageway from Saket Court towards Malviya Nagar due to water logging near Malviya Nagar Metro Station.”

The advisory urged commuters to plan their journey keeping in mind the disturbance due to water logging.

In another post, Delhi Traffic Police mentioned that traffic movement is affected on Aurobindo Marg due to water logging and potholes near the red light at PTS Malviya Nagar.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Delhi rains: NCR wakes up to heavy showers amid yellow alert; check waterlogging, traffic status here | Watch video

