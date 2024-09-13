Delhi rains: Roads flooded, people wade through knee-deep water; massive traffic jams at ITO and Saket | Videos

  • Several videos and pictures show people wading through knee-deep water near the Saket Metro Station and other areas.

Livemint
Updated13 Sep 2024, 08:54 PM IST
A man takes cover under a plastic sheet amid rain, in New Delhi
A man takes cover under a plastic sheet amid rain, in New Delhi(PTI)

Incessant rains in Delhi for the past few hours has resulted in flooded roads and massive traffic jams in several areas of the national capital. Several videos and pictures show people wading through knee-deep water near the Saket Metro Station and other areas. Traffic snarls have been reported at ITO, Minto Road, and Saket Metro.

The sky in Delhi and the neighbouring areas has remained cloaked in an overcast blanket as the weather department predicted more rains. The city is under a yellow alert, signaling adverse weather and the potential for worsening conditions that could disrupt daily life. Delhi rains LIVE updates

Due to the rain, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 29.6 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge station recorded 69.4 mm, Delhi University 56.5 mm, Lodhi Road 28.2 mm, Aya Nagar 19.5 mm and Palam 18 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8. 30 am Friday, according to data shared by the weather department.

Delhi Traffic Police is constantly updating on the situation on its social media handle on X. “Traffic is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways due to waterlogging near Sainik farm and Saket Metro Station. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” it said in a post.

According to the traffic police, traffic is affected on “MB Road in the carriageway from Sangam Vihar and Ashram towards Badarpur due to waterlogging, on Aurobindo Marg in both the carriageways from Adchini towards IIT and vice-versa, Old Pankha Road in the carriageway from T- Point Uttam Nagar East Metro Station towards Pankha Road due to large pothole.”

In several other posts, the police also informed that traffic was affected on multiple roads, including Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony, Main Kanjhawla Road in the carriageway from Budh Vihar towards Puth Khurd, Outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi rains: Roads flooded, people wade through knee-deep water; massive traffic jams at ITO and Saket | Videos

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue