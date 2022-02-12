Delhi on Saturday reported 920 fresh Covid cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.68%. The city reported 1,388 recoveries in the past 24 hours that brought down the number of active cases at 4,331.

The national capital had on Friday recorded 977 cases with 1.73% positivity rate. On Thursday, the city reported 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09%.

The daily cases in Delhi have been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

