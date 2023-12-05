Delhi registered air quality in 'very poor' category today as the AQI in national capital stood at 309 as per CPCB and is expected to stay in the same range for the next few days.

Delhi registered air quality in 'very poor' category today as the AQI in national capital stood at 309 as per Central Pollution Control Board data registered at 7:30 am. Also read: Delhi air quality improves following rain, to remain ‘very poor’ for the next few days

In the list of top 10 most polluted cities in India, Delhi bags fifth position today. Delhi had been experiencing air quality in ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the past few weeks. However, an improvement was seen following rain which moved Delhi back from ‘severe’ zone to ‘very poor.’ Light showers on December 3 further improved Delhi's air quality. As per Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi's update, the quality is likely to remain 'very poor' until December 6. Also read: GRAP III restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves. Here is what's allowed and not allowed Also read: Air pollution news: Delhi's air continues to remain 'very poor', AQI at 356 Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in ‘very poor’ category at 7:30 am. Worst air quality was registered at Nehru Nagar where AQI stood at 381 which also fared worst yesterday among other stations.

Other locations with relatively high pollution levels include Vivek Vihar whose AQI stood at 369, R K Puram whose AQI stood at 342, Anand Vihar whose AQI stood at 340, Punjabi Bagh whose AQI stood at 328, Okhla Phase-2 whose AQI stood at 323, Wazirpur whose AQI stood at 325, Sirifort whose AQI stood at 322, Patparganj whose AQI stood at 322 and New Moti whose AQI stood at Bagh 336.

Locations around National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Noida whose AQI stood at 266, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 276, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 231, in Faridabad AQI stood at 217 and in Gurugram AQI stood at 248.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted predicted mainly clear sky and moderate fog in the morning. Dense fog is likely to engulf the city until December 9. IMD official stated, "However, there are chances of more moderate fog on Tuesday. As winds at the speed of 6 kmph blew during the daytime, it is unlikely that dense fog may form on Tuesday," reported TOI.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.