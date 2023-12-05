comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 05 2023 09:43:24
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 602.3 1.29%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 -0.38%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,622.9 0.86%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,144.35 1.61%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 275.1 0.11%
Business News/ News / Delhi records ‘very poor’ air quality, dense fog to engulf the city until December 9
Back Back

Delhi records ‘very poor’ air quality, dense fog to engulf the city until December 9

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi registered air quality in 'very poor' category today as the AQI in national capital stood at 309 as per CPCB and is expected to stay in the same range for the next few days.

Dense fog is likely to engulf Delhi until December 9 and air quality to remain 'very poor' for the next few days.Premium
Dense fog is likely to engulf Delhi until December 9 and air quality to remain 'very poor' for the next few days.

Delhi registered air quality in 'very poor' category today as the AQI in national capital stood at 309 as per Central Pollution Control Board data registered at 7:30 am.

In the list of top 10 most polluted cities in India, Delhi bags fifth position today. Delhi had been experiencing air quality in ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the past few weeks. However, an improvement was seen following rain which moved Delhi back from ‘severe’ zone to ‘very poor.’ Light showers on December 3 further improved Delhi's air quality. As per Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi's update, the quality is likely to remain 'very poor' until December 6.

Also read: GRAP III restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves. Here is what's allowed and not allowed

Also read: Air pollution news: Delhi's air continues to remain 'very poor', AQI at 356

Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in ‘very poor’ category at 7:30 am. Worst air quality was registered at Nehru Nagar where AQI stood at 381 which also fared worst yesterday among other stations.

Other locations with relatively high pollution levels include Vivek Vihar whose AQI stood at 369, R K Puram whose AQI stood at 342, Anand Vihar whose AQI stood at 340, Punjabi Bagh whose AQI stood at 328, Okhla Phase-2 whose AQI stood at 323, Wazirpur whose AQI stood at 325, Sirifort whose AQI stood at 322, Patparganj whose AQI stood at 322 and New Moti whose AQI stood at Bagh 336.

Also read: From Mizoram to Delhi – Here's a list of states restricting use of firecrackers during Christmas, New Year's Eve

Locations around National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Noida whose AQI stood at 266, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 276, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 231, in Faridabad AQI stood at 217 and in Gurugram AQI stood at 248.

Also read: Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Delhi ranks top with 388 AQI. Where does your city stand?

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted predicted mainly clear sky and moderate fog in the morning. Dense fog is likely to engulf the city until December 9. IMD official stated, "However, there are chances of more moderate fog on Tuesday. As winds at the speed of 6 kmph blew during the daytime, it is unlikely that dense fog may form on Tuesday," reported TOI.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App