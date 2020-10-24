Home >News >Delhi reports 4,116 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hrs
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with students of the Delhi government schools, who have performed outstandingly well in the NEET-JEE examinations and congratulated the parents and teachers for the record-breaking achievement of the students during a meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with students of the Delhi government schools, who have performed outstandingly well in the NEET-JEE examinations and congratulated the parents and teachers for the record-breaking achievement of the students during a meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi reports 4,116 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hrs

1 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2020, 10:56 PM IST ANI

With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 78,14,682 on Saturday while with 650 new deaths the death toll stands at 1,17,956, as per the Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: Delhi reported 4,116 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's data on Saturday.

The COVID tally reached 3,52,520 cases, including 3,19,828 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6225 deaths. The active cases in the national capital stand at 26,467.

15,229 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 40,232 rapid antigen tests were conducted today.

With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 78,14,682 on Saturday while with 650 new deaths the death toll stands at 1,17,956, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
New Delhi: Effigies of evil king Ravana, in various shapes, put on display for sale to support Blind Relief Association, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI24-10-2020_000163B) (PTI)

Delhi: Covid shadows darken Dussehra, leaves Ravana effigy business on last legs

5 min read . 10:26 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout