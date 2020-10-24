Delhi reports 4,116 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: Delhi reported 4,116 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's data on Saturday.

The COVID tally reached 3,52,520 cases, including 3,19,828 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6225 deaths. The active cases in the national capital stand at 26,467.

The COVID tally reached 3,52,520 cases, including 3,19,828 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6225 deaths. The active cases in the national capital stand at 26,467.

15,229 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 40,232 rapid antigen tests were conducted today.

With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 78,14,682 on Saturday while with 650 new deaths the death toll stands at 1,17,956, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

