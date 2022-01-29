Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 new Covid-19 cases, 10.85% more than yesterday. On Friday, as many as 4044 cases were reported from the city. With today's numbers, the active count touched 24800 and the cumulative total rose to 18,23,815.

In the same time span, the city also saw 28 deaths and 8807 recoveries, according to the state health department. Positivity rate in the city stands at 7.41%.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 60,532, it said.

On Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths. And, on Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi has reduced significantly in the last one week from over 11,000 cases logged on January 22, but the containment zones count remains over 40,000, according to official data.

A containment zone is created by authorities to check the spread of infection if at least three cases of coronavirus are recorded in a household or in a neighbourhood.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic are due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.