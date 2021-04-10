Delhi reports nearly 8,000 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate crosses 10% again

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi on Saturday recorded 7,897 fresh COVID-19 cases, and with that the positivity rate breached 10%-mark again, as per the health bulletin. However, it showed a dip in the number of cases as compared to yesterday's count of 8,521 fresh coronavirus cases. Yesterday's count was the second highest single-day spike since pandemic began. On November 11, Delhi had reported 8,593 cases, the highest till date for the city.

On Thursday, meanwhile, the city had reported over 7,000 cases, on both Tuesday and Wednesday, the national capital recorded over 5,000 cases.

With today's cases, the total number of cases rose to 7,14,423, while the active cases stands at 28,773. The city also saw 39 new fatalities today, taking the death toll to 11,235. Also, as many as 5,716 were discharged today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 6,74,415.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said lockdown is "not an option" but some restrictions will be put in place in the national capital which is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a PTI report said.

His office quoted him saying, "Lockdown is not an option, however, we will be putting some restrictions in place to contain the spread of the virus. We will release the restrictions in the coming few days. COVID centres are being rebuilt and some have already started functioning."

"We are currently in a comfortable position with reference to beds and ventilators. We will ensure that the people of Delhi stay safe, to the best of our abilities," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Delhi. The last wave was in November after which the new cases had become so few in Delhi that "health system and agencies began to lax", he was quoted as saying in the statement.

It is imperative that they gain their momentum again and begin to function in the same efficient manner that they did, which helped contain the spread of the virus, the chief minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Delhi government and hospitals of Delhi are working in earnest to revert to their November level of preparation that helped contain the virus," he said.

