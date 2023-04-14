Delhi residents to lose subsidised electricity from today. AAP's Atishi explains why2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 04:04 PM IST
- Atishi said the electricity subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the scheme
From today, the power subsidies to nearly 46 lakh people in Delhi will be stopped, minister Atishi announced on Friday. This means that from Saturday, 15 April, the Delhi residents, who had so far been enjoying subsidised electricity, will now be getting their inflated electricity bills. Why? Atishi explains.
