From today, the power subsidies to nearly 46 lakh people in Delhi will be stopped, minister Atishi announced on Friday. This means that from Saturday, 15 April, the Delhi residents, who had so far been enjoying subsidised electricity, will now be getting their inflated electricity bills. Why? Atishi explains.

Clarifying her statement about subsidised power to Delhi residents, minister Atishi said the electricity subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the scheme.

If L-G VK Saxena doesn’t clear the file, the Delhi government cannot release the subsidised bill – a matter which could become the latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor's office.

In a virtual presser, the Delhi power minister said that the money cannot be released until the L-G returns the file.

“From today, the subsidised electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because the AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, the AAP govt cannot release the subsidised bill," Atishi said.

#WATCH | From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file… pic.twitter.com/lYZ3lJ0Od7 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Atishi also alleged that she had sought an appointment with L-G VK Saxena but a response is still awaited. “[I] had sought appointment with Delhi LG V K Saxena to discuss power subsidy issue for five minutes; no response from him," she said.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR DENIES

Following the allegation of Atishi on Delhi Lt Governor, VK Saxena accused the power minister of making “misleading and false" statements.

In response to Atishi's letter, LG V.K. Saxena said "Again misleading and false statements are being made by/ on behalf of the Power Minister. A request has been received today from her office at 12:26 PM and is under active consideration."

"LG has not refused to meet her," added LG.

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 to 400 units of consumption per month get a 50 per cent subsidy capped at ₹850.