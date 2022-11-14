Delhi restaurants now allowed to serve food in open spaces, terrace

As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allowed the use of open spaces and terraces in restaurants, with some restrictions, people in Delhi will now be able to open-air dining. The move comes ahead of the MCD election 2022 due in December. The official documents have mentioned that the restaurants in Delhi with open-air dining services will not have to produce a fire safety certificate if certain conditions are met.

