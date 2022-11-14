Delhi restaurants now allowed to serve food in open spaces, terrace

As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allowed the use of open spaces and terraces in restaurants, with some restrictions, people in Delhi will now be able to open-air dining. The move comes ahead of the MCD election 2022 due in December. The official documents have mentioned that the restaurants in Delhi with open-air dining services will not have to produce a fire safety certificate if certain conditions are met.
As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allowed the use of open spaces and terraces in restaurants, with some restrictions, people in Delhi will now be able to open-air dining. The move comes ahead of the MCD election 2022 due in December. The official documents have mentioned that the restaurants in Delhi with open-air dining services will not have to produce a fire safety certificate if certain conditions are met.
The official document said, “The MCD has approved the grant of licence for use of open space and terrace for dining purpose. In supersession of all earlier orders, servicing of food is now allowed in open space and terraces."
The official document said, “The MCD has approved the grant of licence for use of open space and terrace for dining purpose. In supersession of all earlier orders, servicing of food is now allowed in open space and terraces."
It added: “In case of open space on the ground floor, no additional fire NOC will be required. In the case of open space on upper floors, no additional fire NOC is required for the eating establishment having an area of 90 square metres and already in possession of fire NOC."
It added: “In case of open space on the ground floor, no additional fire NOC will be required. In the case of open space on upper floors, no additional fire NOC is required for the eating establishment having an area of 90 square metres and already in possession of fire NOC."
It added that fire NOC would be required for the open spaces on top floors if the existing establishment has an area of fewer than 90 sq meters but, “with the addition of open space, the total area becomes 90 sq. meters or more."
It added that fire NOC would be required for the open spaces on top floors if the existing establishment has an area of fewer than 90 sq meters but, “with the addition of open space, the total area becomes 90 sq. meters or more."
The official of the MCD also mentioned that no cooking would be allowed in the open spaces or terraces.
The official of the MCD also mentioned that no cooking would be allowed in the open spaces or terraces.
"The act of drinking in the open space/terrace by the persons sitting therein should not be visible to the passerby. If the open space is visible from other nearby high places, whether within the same building or in the surroundings, additional measures will be taken to obstruct the visibility from such high places."
"The act of drinking in the open space/terrace by the persons sitting therein should not be visible to the passerby. If the open space is visible from other nearby high places, whether within the same building or in the surroundings, additional measures will be taken to obstruct the visibility from such high places."
"The licensee shall ensure that the persons using the open space/terrace do not indulge in any activity such as throwing articles outside which may be a cause of disturbance to the outsiders/passerby," the order said.
"The licensee shall ensure that the persons using the open space/terrace do not indulge in any activity such as throwing articles outside which may be a cause of disturbance to the outsiders/passerby," the order said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.